Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Equitable worth $34,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

