Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.92% of Model N worth $35,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 111.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.89 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.