Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.58% of Ituran Location and Control worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth $22,616,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 371,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRN opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

