Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 131,000 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $34,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

