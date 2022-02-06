Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,942 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.77% of Chase worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 11.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Chase by 12.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

CCF stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $910.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $100,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,250 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.