Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,598 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.77% of RE/MAX worth $33,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

