Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,589 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.81% of NOW worth $40,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 485.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.91 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

