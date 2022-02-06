Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,400 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of NICE worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NICE by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of NICE opened at $254.50 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.58 and a 200 day moving average of $282.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.