Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $37.51 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of XPeng as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 29.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 103.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 18.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

XPeng stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.