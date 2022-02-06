Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Camtek worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $34.58 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.