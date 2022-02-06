Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.96% of Ennis worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

