Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.05% of American Software worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

