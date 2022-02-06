Render Token Price Reaches $3.50 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008243 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $746.64 million and $52.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00109690 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

