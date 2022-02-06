renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,709.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $411,322.74 and approximately $24,709.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.43 or 0.07163588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.20 or 0.99719943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006629 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

