Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.92 million and the lowest is $61.98 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $220.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Repay stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Repay by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Repay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Repay by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

