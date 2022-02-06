REPO Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $553,789.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.