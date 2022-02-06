Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Republic Services by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 52,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.