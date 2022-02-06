Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Tops $263.46 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Request has a market capitalization of $263.46 million and $15.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110653 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

