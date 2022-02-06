Request (REQ) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Request has a total market capitalization of $263.57 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109674 BTC.

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

