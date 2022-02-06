Reviewing Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 33.19% 11.32% 1.28% Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.21% 1.37%

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 3.30 $2.32 billion $5.16 10.47 Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.50 $45.74 million $3.47 7.89

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.