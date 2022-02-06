Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,199 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

