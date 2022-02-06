REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and $3.49 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

