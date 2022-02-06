Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Rio Tinto Group worth $216,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

NYSE RIO opened at $73.89 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

