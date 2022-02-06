Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,910.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.18 million and $59,910.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

