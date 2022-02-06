Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $115,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $3,241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,872. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

