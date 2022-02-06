Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $105.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.