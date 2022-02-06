Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 624,529 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 94.1% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 648,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.94 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

