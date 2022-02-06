Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 689.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

NVCR stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.83.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

