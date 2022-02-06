Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $156.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.70 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.