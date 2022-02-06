Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334,466 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 159,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.