Rocket Vault Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.07 or 0.07166984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.51 or 0.99684680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

