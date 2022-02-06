Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 12,131,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,628. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

