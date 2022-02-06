Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 3,211 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.33. 737,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average is $226.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

