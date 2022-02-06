Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,393 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $171.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,408,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.