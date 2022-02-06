Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,057 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Shares of CB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average of $186.12. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

