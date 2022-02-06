Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 147,830 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

