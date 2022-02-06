Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 223,624 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 44,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 280,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,036,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $250.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,213. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day moving average of $264.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.