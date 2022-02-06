Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $11.20 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.54. 2,583,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.25 and a 200 day moving average of $610.98. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

