Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $16.59 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74,878 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

