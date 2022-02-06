Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $31.26 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,897 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. 1,721,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,970. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

