Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $35.74 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Feb 6th, 2022

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,080 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for about 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.61% of Exponent worth $35,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

EXPO stock traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,377. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

