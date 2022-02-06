Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $8.61 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $134.49. 1,076,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

