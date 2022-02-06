Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85,272 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock traded up $375.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,152.79. 12,660,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,994. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,360.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

