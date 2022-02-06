Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 111,595 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,595 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $23,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 2,709,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,667. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

