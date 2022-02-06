Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 120,272 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,272 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

DEO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.15. 258,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.75. Diageo plc has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

