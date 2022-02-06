Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 141,295 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,295 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.26% of Nordson worth $35,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NDSN traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.69. 120,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.44.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

