Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 151,655 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,655 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,755 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 5,173,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,705. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

