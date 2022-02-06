Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 170,028 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170,028 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,526,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,736. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

