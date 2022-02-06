Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 194,244 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194,244 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.50. 5,478,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,744. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

