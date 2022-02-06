Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 202,011 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,011 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. 2,016,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

